Historic Eureka Springs Parks District Plants New Director

Eureka Springs, population 2,000, has hired a new Parks & Recreation Director who will manage a complex patchwork of historic city parks including a dozen ancient cold water spring reservations and three aging city lakes. We meet the new director, secure an assessment of the 1800-acre parks system from chair of the city's parks commission, hear from a member of the Springs Committee, gather opinion from the mayor and meet a member of the "Downtown Natives"--newly organized to restore feral boulevards and pocket parks throughout the city.
