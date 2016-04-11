Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
A (Deserving) Jazz Hero
Published April 11, 2016 at 12:18 PM CDT
Robert Ginsburg is the host of Shades of Jazz on KUAF, and has been for more than thirty-six years. The Jazz Journalists Association is honoring him as a Jazz Hero.
MUSIC: "Shades of Jazz" Keith Jarrett
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
Robert Ginsburg has lived in Fayetteville with his wife, Susan Jenkins, since 1976. He was born in St. Louis Missouri and graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in Structural Design.