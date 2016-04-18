0000017d-2122-dd26-adfd-e56710b50000The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find reports in this series listed below.
Secretary Touts Importance of Well-Rounded Education
U.S. Secretary of Education John King Jr. has been touting the importance of a well-rounded education during a series of visits to schools across the country. His visit to Springdale High School Friday afternoon also included discussion of the Every Student Succeeds Act and computer science.