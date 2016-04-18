© 2022 KUAF
Secretary Touts Importance of Well-Rounded Education

KUAF
Published April 18, 2016 at 12:56 PM CDT
KUAF

U.S. Secretary of Education John King Jr. has been touting the importance of a well-rounded education during a series of visits to schools across the country. His visit to Springdale High School Friday afternoon also included discussion of the Every Student Succeeds Act and computer science.

