© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Folk Art Exhibit Opens at Crystal Bridges

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published July 1, 2016 at 1:11 PM CDT
CBMAA.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville is featuring a new exhibition titled “American Made: Treasures from the American Folk Art Museum." The museum is based in New York. The collection of paintings, quilts, furnishings, and amusements, which opens to the public July 2nd, reflects the American experience as it evolved from the Revolutionary War through the early 20th century. 

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Crystal Bridges
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich