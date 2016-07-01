Folk Art Exhibit Opens at Crystal Bridges

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville is featuring a new exhibition titled “American Made: Treasures from the American Folk Art Museum." The museum is based in New York. The collection of paintings, quilts, furnishings, and amusements, which opens to the public July 2nd, reflects the American experience as it evolved from the Revolutionary War through the early 20th century.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.