Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Fort Smith Homes Sales Flat
KUAF |
By Michael Tilley
Published August 22, 2016 at 12:44 PM CDT
Michael Tilley, from Talk Business and Politics, examines what the latest Fort Smith home sales numbers may mean for the city's economy.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Roby Brock with Talk Business and Politics sits down with a pair of political observers from the other northern corner of the state to find out what they…
-
The city of Fort Smith is slowly filling in vacancies in top jobs at City Hall. Michael Tilley from Talk Business and Politics gives us the latest on the…
-
John Brummett, a political writer with the Arkansas Democrat Gazette and a contributor to Talk Business and Politics, talks to Bud Cummins, the head of…
-
Arkansas Children's Hospital's reach in Arkansas includes plans for mobile services and telemedicine. RobyBrock of Talk Business and Politics speaks with…
-
Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, says Walmart may be seeing some of the results of decisions made in the past few years. Plus concern…