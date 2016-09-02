© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Nature, Madness and Electric Guitars

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published September 2, 2016 at 12:21 PM CDT
naturemadness_copy.jpg
T. Dennis
/
KUAF
Nature and Madness performs inside the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio at KUAF. Pictured L to R: Meredith Kimbrough on drums, Grant D'Aubin on bass, Ryan Pickop on guitar and vocals, and Eric Withans on guitar.

Ryan Pickop, who now performs as Nature and Madness, first visited the Carver Center for Public Radio a little more than a year ago, and performed a few songs for us by himself with his guitar. Since that session in late July 2015, he has been busy musically. He finished his debut album, and he has more recently assembled a band to back him  in support of the new album. Last month, Ryan and his band, comprised of Eric Withans on guitar, Meredith Kimbrough on drums and backing vocals and Grant D’Aubin on bass, came to the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio to talk about the album and the new band.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Firmin-Garner Performance StudioMusic
Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
See stories by Timothy Dennis
Related Content