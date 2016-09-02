Nature, Madness and Electric Guitars

Ryan Pickop, who now performs as Nature and Madness, first visited the Carver Center for Public Radio a little more than a year ago, and performed a few songs for us by himself with his guitar. Since that session in late July 2015, he has been busy musically. He finished his debut album, and he has more recently assembled a band to back him in support of the new album. Last month, Ryan and his band, comprised of Eric Withans on guitar, Meredith Kimbrough on drums and backing vocals and Grant D’Aubin on bass, came to the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio to talk about the album and the new band.