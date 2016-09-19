Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Millions for Ads
KUAF |
By Michael Tilley
Published September 19, 2016 at 1:24 PM CDT
The Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism will spend more than seven-million dollars on a new campaign next year. Michael Tilley from Talk Business & Politics has more.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
