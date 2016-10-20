The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality and Arkansas Natural Resources Commission are co-hosting “A Fluid Mosaic: The Big Picture of Watersheds” Conference October 27th and 28th in Eureka Springs. We provide a preview.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.