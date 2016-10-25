© 2022 KUAF
Advocating for the End of the Death Penalty

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published October 25, 2016 at 11:46 AM CDT
A.M. "Marty" Stroud

Marty Stroud is a death penalty abolitionist. Last week he was the keynote speaker for a symposium at the University of Arkansas School of Law dedicated to the death penalty. Before his address, he visited us at the Carver Center for Public Radio.

