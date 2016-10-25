Ozarks at Large Stories Advocating for the End of the Death Penalty KUAF | By Kyle Kellams Published October 25, 2016 at 11:46 AM CDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 19:28 courtesy photo / via University of Arkansas Media RelationsA.M. "Marty" Stroud Marty Stroud is a death penalty abolitionist. Last week he was the keynote speaker for a symposium at the University of Arkansas School of Law dedicated to the death penalty. Before his address, he visited us at the Carver Center for Public Radio.