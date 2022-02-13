-
For the first time since 2005 the state of Arkansas executed a prisoner.
The pending executions, and attempts to stop them, continue to lead the news in Arkansas.
State officials say they are preparing for the executions set for Thursday night after two executions on Monday were halted.
Five executions are still scheduled to take place this month in Arkansas after the first two scheduled executions were not carried out yesterday.
Marty Stroud is a death penalty abolitionist. Last week he was the keynote speaker for a symposium at the University of Arkansas School of Law dedicated…
Recently, two lawyers spent an hour discussing whether the death penalty is a punishment that should still be used in the United States.