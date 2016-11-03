Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Van Buren Educator Named Teacher of the Year
KUAF |
By Ozarks at Large Staff
Published November 3, 2016 at 12:09 PM CDT
Courtney Cochran was named Arkansas Teacher of the Year this morning during an event at Van Buren High School. Also in the news: the Cherokee Angel project is underway and state revenues for Arkansas are up.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
