A Glimpse at T2's Future Home
Published November 4, 2016 at 12:36 PM CDT
One of the conceptual designs of TheatreSquared's future home.
At its annual gala,
TheatreSquared unveiled plans for its future home in Fayetteville's Entertainment District. The new theater, which will include space for administrative offices, a workshop, and not one but two stages, will be located just south of the Walton Arts Center.
