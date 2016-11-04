© 2022 KUAF
A Glimpse at T2's Future Home

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published November 4, 2016 at 12:36 PM CDT
courtesy
TheatreSquared
One of the conceptual designs of TheatreSquared's future home.

At its annual gala, TheatreSquared unveiled plans for its future home in Fayetteville's Entertainment District. The new theater, which will include space for administrative offices, a workshop, and not one but two stages, will be located just south of the Walton Arts Center.

