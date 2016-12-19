Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Jobs and a Museum in Fort Smith
KUAF |
By Michael Tilley
Published December 19, 2016 at 12:21 PM CST
Michael Tilley with Talk Business and Politics offers conversation about more manufacturing jobs headed to Fort Smith and an updated timeline for the U.S. Marshals Museum.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton talked to Roby Brock, with Talk Business and Politics, about legislation recently passed in Washington and recent appointments…
-
Michael Tilley from Talk Business and Politics explains why people in Ft. Smith have a keen interest in possible new leadership at the EPA.
-
Michael Tilley from Talk Business and Politics says a growing credit card debt might mean consumers are spending again and that's good. Or, it might be…
-
Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, asks the director of the Arkansas Department of Higher Education about the coming year and higher…
-
Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, gets us up to date on the efforts to hire a new school superintendent in Fort Smith. He also analyzes big…