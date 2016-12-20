Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Taldo Selected for Highway Commission
Published December 20, 2016 at 1:20 PM CST
A Tuesday roundup: the governor looks to Springdale for new highway commissioner, the possible benefits for Arkansas of a Trump White House and the Bison come to Bud Walton Arena.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
