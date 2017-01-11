0000017d-2122-dd26-adfd-e56710b50000The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find reports in this series listed below.
Homeschools Grow in Arkansas
The number of homeschools in Arkansas has more than tripled over the past 20 years, while state regulatory oversight has decreased. We talk with an Arkansas Education Department expert as well as the state's largest homeschool advocacy nonprofit, about the trend.