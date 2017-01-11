© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories
The New Classroom: A Special KUAF Reporting Series on Education During COVID-19
0000017d-2122-dd26-adfd-e56710b50000The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find reports in this series listed below.

Homeschools Grow in Arkansas

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 11, 2017 at 9:58 PM CST

The number of homeschools in Arkansas has more than tripled over the past 20 years, while state regulatory oversight has decreased. We talk with an Arkansas Education Department expert as well as the state's largest homeschool advocacy nonprofit, about the trend.

Ozarks at Large Stories Education
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich