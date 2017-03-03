Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Attempt to Expand Arkansas' Civil Rights
Published March 3, 2017 at 10:10 AM CST
State Representative Greg Leding from Fayetteville wants Arkansas' Civil Rights to include sexual orientation and gender identity.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
As the Arkansas House and Senate continue work, five legislators from northwest Arkansas met with constituents late Friday.
-
Two proposals to have Arkansas endorsement for a convention of states failed in Little Rock, but another effort may be coming.
-
A Wednesday roundup includes: a drug-testing bill for some in Arkansas moves forward, executions may be closer to resuming in Arkansas and debate…
-
Schools in Arkansas get $6,600 for every student. So when kids leave a public school, the money leaves too. The state chips in temporarily to cover the...
-
A bill that would freeze enrollment in Arkansas' Medicaid expansion program passed in the House Wednesday.