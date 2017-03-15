Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
An Ever-Changing Gun Bill
KUAF |
By John Brummett
Published March 15, 2017 at 1:22 PM CDT
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, sits down with Representative Charlie Collins of Fayetteville to discuss the evolution of a concealed carry gun bill. The conversation was recorded for our partner
Talk Business and Politics,
