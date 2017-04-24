© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Washington County Law Enforcement Official Launches Project Zen

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published April 24, 2017 at 12:40 PM CDT
Dojo.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Chuan Fa America Sensei Shawn Wilson, front and center, drills his class.

Sensei Shawn Wilson, a Washington County Corporal Patrolman operates Chuan Fa America, a martial arts dojo, at the Washington County Sheriff's Department in south Fayetteville offering free classes in self-defense.

Ozarks at Large Stories
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich