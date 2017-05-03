© 2022 KUAF
UA Students Research Acquistion and Use of Literacy Across Arkansas Ozarks

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published May 3, 2017 at 2:29 PM CDT
English Professor Sean Connors and several of his Ozark undergrad students pose for a photo after gathering oral histories in Harrison, Arkansas.

We all learn to read and write differently, and for different reasons, according to a University of Arkansas English class, collecting Ozark oral histories of literacy acquisition, across ages and cultures. The fruits of their course work will be presented to the public this Thursday May 4th, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale at 5pm. The event is free and open to the public.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich