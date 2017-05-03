UA Students Research Acquistion and Use of Literacy Across Arkansas Ozarks

We all learn to read and write differently, and for different reasons, according to a University of Arkansas English class, collecting Ozark oral histories of literacy acquisition, across ages and cultures. The fruits of their course work will be presented to the public this Thursday May 4th, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale at 5pm. The event is free and open to the public.
