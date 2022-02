Musicians Tim Warden and Cristian Serrano bring so much energy and sound to their performances that it’s hard to believe there’s only two musicians on stage. As the duo Rozenbridge, the artists are bringing something new to the local music scene by combining their skills with a guitar and a cello. They'll perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Aloft in Rogers and at 9 p.m. Saturday at Chelsea's in Eureka Springs.