To Grow Industry, Filmmaker Says Arkansas Needs More Movie-Making Infrastructure

Movie and show creator, writer and producer Graham Gordy, who is a graduate of the University of Central Arkansas, says the state needs more movie-making infrastructure and better incentives for networks and studios to grow the filmmaking industry. One of his latest projects is the movie "Antiquities," which is set and filmed in Arkansas and funded by a company Gordy founded. He and the rest of the team are hoping to sell "Antiquities" at the Toronto International Film Festival. Gordy also created the show "Quarry," which aired on Cinemax last year.