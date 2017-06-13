Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Chaffee Clinic Opens
Published June 13, 2017 at 12:01 PM CDT
A Tuesday roundup: a new clinic in Fort Smith opens, Walmart touts locally-grown items and China may soon get Arkansas beef.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
