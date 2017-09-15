Ozarks Native Plants Subject of New Festival in Eureka Springs

© 2022 KUAF
KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published September 15, 2017 at 12:30 PM CDT
The Eureka Springs Native Plant Garden Project, in partnership with Northwest Arkansas Master Naturalists and Eureka Springs Parks & Recreation Commission is hosting the 1st Annual Native Plant Fair in Eureka Springs Saturday, September 30th. The free fair will feature a native plant sale, exhibits by area and state plant societies and alliances along with key presentations by native plant experts at the new Eureka Springs Community Center on 44 Kings Highway from 9 am to 5 pm. A guided native plant walk will take place after lunch at Lake Leatherwood Park. The fair is free, but registration is encouraged.

