The Champion Opens

Last week TheatreSquared's latest production, The Champion, opened. The real-time play is inspired by one night in North Carolina and events surrounding legendary singer Nina Simone and her band. As the preview performances were taking place, an artists' forum featuring playwright Amy Evans, director Reginald L. Douglas and T2's Bob Ford took place at the Fayetteville Public Library. Al Shackman, Nina Simone's longtime collaborator and a character in The Champion, was also there.