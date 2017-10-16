© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

The Champion Opens

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published October 16, 2017 at 10:45 AM CDT
thechampion.jpg
courtesy: TheatreSquared
/

Last week TheatreSquared's latest production, The Champion, opened. The real-time play is inspired by one night in North Carolina and events surrounding legendary singer Nina Simone and her band. As the preview performances were taking place, an artists' forum featuring playwright Amy Evans, director Reginald L. Douglas and T2's Bob Ford took place at the Fayetteville Public Library. Al Shackman, Nina Simone's longtime collaborator and a character in The Champion, was also there.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories TheatreSquared
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
