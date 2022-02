Brewing in Arkansas has exploded in recent years, but the state has a much longer history with beer. Author Brian Sorensen explores the drink’s past in the Natural State in his new book “Arkansas Beer: An Intoxicating History.” He will be signing copies of his book at 3 p.m. Oct. 22 at Apple Blossom Brewing Company and Oct. 26 at Saddlebock Brewery. You can keep up with Brian by following him on Twitter.