Latin/x Youth Theatre Project Expands Original Play

KUAF
Published October 19, 2017 at 1:11 PM CDT
latinx_theatre.jpg
courtesy: Latin/x Youth Theatre Project
/

As part of the One Book, One Community initiative, the Latin/x Youth Theatre Project is taking scenes from its premier play, "Follow Me @ Tío Sam," and expanding it for a new production that will be performed twice this week.

The first show is at 7 p.m. tonight at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. The group will also perform at 7 p.m. tomorrow at the Fay Jones School of Architecture Auditorium on the U of A campus. Both performances are free and open to the public.

Ozarks at Large Stories Performing arts
