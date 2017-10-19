Proposed Community Would Provide Micro-Shelters to Homeless in Fayetteville

The Fayetteville Planning Commission is considering a proposal submitted by ServeNWA for a homeless community called New Beginnings that would provide micro-shelters to those in need of somewhere to sleep. Kevin Fitzpatrick, who is the director of the University of Arkansas' Community Family Institute and is a board member for ServeNWA, says the micro-shelters would serve as a stepping stone between homelessness and a permanent residence like an apartment.



