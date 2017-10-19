© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Proposed Community Would Provide Micro-Shelters to Homeless in Fayetteville

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published October 19, 2017 at 1:15 PM CDT
The Fayetteville Planning Commission is considering a proposal submitted by ServeNWA for a homeless community called New Beginnings that would provide micro-shelters to those in need of somewhere to sleep. Kevin Fitzpatrick, who is the director of the University of Arkansas' Community Family Institute and is a board member for ServeNWA, says the micro-shelters would serve as a stepping stone between homelessness and a permanent residence like an apartment.

 

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Homelessness
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
