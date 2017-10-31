A Mount Rushmore of Monsters

Gustav Carlson is a comic book artist from the Ozarks. The scenes depicted in his original works range from Ozarks-themed adventures to explorations in space. But, like many other comics, his works also include monsters and creatures of all shapes and sizes. Because he deals with monsters in his craft, we asked Gustav to create a list of what he considers the greatest monsters of all time. It’s a list we’re calling the Mount Rushmore of Monsters.