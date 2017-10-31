Eureka Springs Neighborhood Prepares for Halloween Hordes

A festive Eureka Springs historic neighborhood has attracted more and more Halloween trick-or-treaters with each passing year -- many of them are families now coming from outlying rural low-income communities. To supply enough treats to the children, neighbors last year banded together to establish a special "Candy Bank." But this year, things are looking a bit spooky given the Eureka Springs Advertising and Promotion Commission has branded the town "Halloween City."
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.