© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Eureka Springs Neighborhood Prepares for Halloween Hordes

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published October 31, 2017 at 1:21 PM CDT
halloween_candy_bank.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Eureka Springs resident Mark Hughes collects candy donations to supply his neighbors with enough sweets to accomodate thousands of out of town trick-or-treaters.

A festive Eureka Springs historic neighborhood has attracted more and more Halloween trick-or-treaters with each passing year -- many of them are families now coming from outlying rural low-income communities. To supply enough treats to the children, neighbors last year banded together to establish a special "Candy Bank." But this year, things are looking a bit spooky given the Eureka Springs Advertising and Promotion Commission has branded the town "Halloween City."

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Eureka Springs
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich