© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Unpacking the Concept of Soul Food

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published November 22, 2017 at 1:00 PM CST

Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, and we thought we’d discuss two time-honored traditions with the holiday: food and sensitive topics. We recently invited Niketa Reed, clinical assistant professor at the University of Arkansas School of Journalism and Strategic Media. Niketa will be visiting with us every month or so to discuss matters of diversity and culture and we would love to hear from you...questions, thoughts, ideas and concepts. You can reach us at OzarksAtLarge@gmail.com

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Diversity Discussions
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams