Unpacking the Concept of Soul Food

Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, and we thought we’d discuss two time-honored traditions with the holiday: food and sensitive topics. We recently invited Niketa Reed, clinical assistant professor at the University of Arkansas School of Journalism and Strategic Media. Niketa will be visiting with us every month or so to discuss matters of diversity and culture and we would love to hear from you...questions, thoughts, ideas and concepts. You can reach us at OzarksAtLarge@gmail.com