Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Jazz Sells Out (that's a good thing)
Published November 30, 2017 at 9:46 AM CST
Robert Ginsburg, the host of KUAF's Shades of Jazz every Friday at 10 p.m., delivers some good news about area jazz and bad: two great concerts are on the horizon...but they're sold out.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
Robert Ginsburg has lived in Fayetteville with his wife, Susan Jenkins, since 1976. He was born in St. Louis Missouri and graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in Structural Design.