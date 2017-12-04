Fort Smith RAM Hires New Director

The origins of the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum date back to 1948. In 2013, the center celebrated a major turning point in its history when it rebranded and opened in a 16,000 square-foot building along Rogers Avenue. The latest milestone for the museum is hiring Louis Meluso as its new executive director. Meluso has about 30 years of experience working at museums and has been employed at the J. Paul Getty Museum, the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art and the Art Institute of Chicago.