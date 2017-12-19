Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Pun with Grammar
KUAF |
By Katherine Shurlds
Published December 19, 2017 at 12:06 PM CST
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, gives us a history of puns. She also delivers a few puns for us to hear.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, is back and she brings a list of five different commas with her.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, brings us a quiz about the age of words and terms.
-
Not every word we use means the same thing it did in the past. Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, explains how words like "nice" have shifted…
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, brings a list of words you probably didn't know existed. She says there is a very good chance you held a zarf…
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, this week combines two passions: cooking and grammar.