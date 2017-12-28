Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Another Winter Reading Suggestion
Published December 28, 2017 at 12:00 PM CST
Pastor Clint Schnekloth of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fayetteville continues his list of suggested reads for the winter months. Today, he talks about David Bentley Hart's "A Translation of the New Testament."
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
Pastor Clint Schnekloth, from Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fayetteville, is with us again. This time the conversation is about the value of interfaith…
Pastor Clint Schnekloth, the lead pastor at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fayetteville, returns to our show to discuss Thanksgiving...as a holiday and…
Pastor Clint Schnekloth, lead pastor at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fayetteville, considers the word sanctuary. From the physical spot in a house of…
Pastor Clint Schnekloth, the lead pastor at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fayetteville, offers ideas for reading. Our winter session usually means he…