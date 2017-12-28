© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Another Winter Reading Suggestion

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published December 28, 2017 at 12:00 PM CST

Pastor Clint Schnekloth of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fayetteville continues his list of suggested reads for the winter months. Today, he talks about David Bentley Hart's "A Translation of the New Testament."

Ozarks at Large Stories Faith Matters
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
