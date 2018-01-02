Speech Narcisissm Impairs Free Speech in America, Says UA Legal Scholar

The evolution of the 1960s free speech movement has taken an extreme turn, says University of Arkansas associate law professor Danielle Weatherby. She's coauthored a forthcoming Florida Law Review article titled "Speech Narcisissm," which examines impairment of free speech along a spectrum, from the shunning of political correctness by the Trump administration to university student exceptionalism.
