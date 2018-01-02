© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Speech Narcisissm Impairs Free Speech in America, Says UA Legal Scholar

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 2, 2018 at 12:17 PM CST
danielle_weatherby.jpg
courtesy: Danielle Weatherby
/

The evolution of the 1960s free speech movement has taken an extreme turn, says University of Arkansas associate law professor Danielle Weatherby. She's coauthored a forthcoming Florida Law Review article titled "Speech Narcisissm," which examines impairment of free speech along a spectrum, from the shunning of political correctness by the Trump administration to university student exceptionalism.

Ozarks at Large Stories
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich