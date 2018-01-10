© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Concert to Benefit Creek Stewards, Festival Organizers

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published January 10, 2018 at 11:37 AM CST

Kerry and Debbie Moore have run Moore Outfitters on Big Piney Creek since the late '70s. They also organized the annual Creekfest on Memorial Day weekend for much of the past decade. But last year, the two fell ill, and although they were able to keep their business open through floating season, there was no Creekfest in 2017. Now, several people connected to the area's music scene are putting on a concert to benefit the Moores.

The Moore Outdoors Benefit is Tuesday, Jan. 16 at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. Doors open at 7 p.m., and music begins at 8 p.m.. Tickets are $7 in advance here, or $10 at the door. Featured entertainment includes Jamie Lou and the Hullabaloo, The Little Buffalo River Band, and the 1-Oz Jig.

