Relationship Skills Workshop to be Held for Diverse Couples, Individuals

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 10, 2018 at 12:13 PM CST
The Arkansas Justice Collective, based in Fayetteville, is offering a six-week relationship skills class that will examine topics such as identifying values, accountability, expectations, negotiation, boundary setting, strengthening support networks, and more. Co-facilitated by attorney Stephen Coger and social worker Patrick Yang, the class aims to help individuals and couples from diverse backgrounds to negotiate personal, workplace and community relationships.

