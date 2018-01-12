Mountain Bike Skills Park Coming to Jones Center

The Jones Center in Springdale recently received a $1.1 million grant from the Walton Family Foundation to construct a mountain bike skills park on three acres of land the center acquired about a year ago. The idea behind a skills park is to teach children bike handling skills so they are encouraged to later venture out on the hundreds of miles of soft surface and paved trails in the region. The Jones Center partnered with a local nonprofit called the Ozarks Off-Road Cyclists to come up with a conceptual design for The Runway, as the skills park will be named, which will feature three separate skills lines of varying difficulty.



