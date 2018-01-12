© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Mountain Bike Skills Park Coming to Jones Center

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published January 12, 2018 at 9:04 AM CST
JonesCheck.png

The Jones Center in Springdale recently received a $1.1 million grant from the Walton Family Foundation to construct a mountain bike skills park on three acres of land the center acquired about a year ago. The idea behind a skills park is to teach children bike handling skills so they are encouraged to later venture out on the hundreds of miles of soft surface and paved trails in the region. The Jones Center partnered with a local nonprofit called the Ozarks Off-Road Cyclists to come up with a conceptual design for The Runway, as the skills park will be named, which will feature three separate skills lines of varying difficulty.

 

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Jones Center
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content