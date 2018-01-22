Second Annual School Choice Festival Held in Springdale

Northwest Arkansas School Choice, which promotes educational options, held its second annual festival in Springdale Saturday at the Jones Center featuring public school districts, public-enrollment charter school operators and an array of private schools. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge was also on hand to kick off National School Choice Week in Arkansas.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.