Second Annual School Choice Festival Held in Springdale

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 22, 2018 at 2:05 PM CST
Hundreds of parents and kids turned out for the Northwest Arkansas School Choice Festival at the Jones Center in Springdale on Saturday.

Northwest Arkansas School Choice, which promotes educational options, held its second annual festival in Springdale Saturday at the Jones Center featuring public school districts, public-enrollment charter school operators and an array of private schools. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge was also on hand to kick off National School Choice Week in Arkansas.

