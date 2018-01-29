New Venture Cultivates Sustainable Living Community

A rustic Ozarks intentional community, centered on aquaculture food production and sustainable building and energy technologies, is taking shape south of Garfield on 20 forested acres near Beaver Lake. Artist and herbalist Lisa Lynn, who owns the property and has built an earthen home on site, is seeking a tribe of members to join her in the development of EcoVillage Arkansas.
