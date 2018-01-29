© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

New Venture Cultivates Sustainable Living Community

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 29, 2018 at 11:56 AM CST
EcoVillage.JPG
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Lisa Lynn, proprietor of EcoVillage Arkansas, is establishing a communal homestead on her land south of Garfield.

A rustic Ozarks intentional community, centered on aquaculture food production and sustainable building and energy technologies, is taking shape south of Garfield on 20 forested acres near Beaver Lake. Artist and herbalist Lisa Lynn, who owns the property and has built an earthen home on site, is seeking a tribe of members to join her in the development of EcoVillage Arkansas.

Ozarks at Large Stories
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich