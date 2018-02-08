Music Every Day Through Mardi Gras
In our weekly look at upcoming live music performances, we have options for every night through Fat Tuesday.
Thursday, Feb. 8
- Buku at George's Majestic Lounge - Doors 7 p.m., music 9 p.m., tickets $15
Friday, Feb. 9
- Vanimal Kingdom at Black Apple Crossing - 8 to 10 p.m.
- Zach Winters and Jason Barrows at Berean Coffee House (Eureka Springs) - 7 to 10 p.m.
- Caroline Cotter and Michael Thomas Howard at New Province Brewing Company (Rogers) - 8 to 10 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 10
- Caroline Cotter and Michael Thomas Howard at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 to 9 p.m., seating limited to 50, tickets are $10
- Donny McCaslin at Walton Arts Center's Starr Theater - 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., tickets $30 to $50
Sunday, Feb. 11
- Wild Ponies w/ Willi Carlisle at Eureka House Concerts - Music begins at 6 p.m. after a meet-and-greet potluck, more information at 479-244-0123
- House of Songs Ozarks presents live music at Record (Bentonville) - 3 to 6 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 12
Tuesday, Feb. 13 (Mardi Gras)
- Crescent City Combo at George’s Majestic Lounge - Doors 6 p.m., music at 9 p.m.
- Dr. NOLA and the Soul Shakers at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 3 to 10 p.m.