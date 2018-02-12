Preschool Offers Immersion Language Learning

Mighty Minds Bilingual Pre-K in Fayetteville, is the only language immersion preschool in northwest Arkansas and possibly the state. We meet owners Ruth and Jay Edwards, who opened the school in August and enrolled students, to observe how the dual language preschool operates.
