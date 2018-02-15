Free Yoga Classes to be Offered to Veterans

Yoga teachers affiliated with the Arkansas Yoga and Therapy Center this spring will deliver free yoga instruction on the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks campus in Fayetteville. The yoga center seeks 40 military veterans willing to learn yoga basics over a two month period, under the VA's Complimentary and Integrative Health Program. AYTC owner Andrea Fournet and Veterans Health Education Coordinator Laura Mortensen are collaborating on the program. Veterans are encouraged to call 479-443-4301 extension 65733 for details.