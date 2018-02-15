© 2022 KUAF
Free Yoga Classes to be Offered to Veterans

By Jacqueline Froelich
Published February 15, 2018
Wanda Shull, VA Public Affairs official, poses with Arkansas Yoga and Therapy Center owner Andrea Fournet and Laura Mortensen, VA Health Education Coordinator.

Yoga teachers affiliated with the Arkansas Yoga and Therapy Center this spring will deliver free yoga instruction on the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks campus in Fayetteville. The yoga center seeks 40 military veterans willing to learn yoga basics over a two month period, under the VA's Complimentary and Integrative Health Program. AYTC owner Andrea Fournet and Veterans Health Education Coordinator Laura Mortensen are collaborating on the program. Veterans are encouraged to call 479-443-4301 extension 65733 for details.

Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
