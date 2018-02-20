Deciphering Arkansas Rural Electric Cooperatives Profit Sharing Methods
Seventeen rural electric cooperatives operate across Arkansas, and all members -- customers who purchase power -- share in the profits, referred to as capital credits. The profit sharing formula and schedule, however, are complicated and differ among coops. Two staff members with Carroll Electric Cooperative Corporation, which provides electricity to 73,000 members in northwest Arkansas and southwest Missouri, walk us through their company's profit sharing management practices.