Deciphering Arkansas Rural Electric Cooperatives Profit Sharing Methods

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published February 20, 2018 at 2:01 PM CST
Seventeen rural electric cooperatives operate across Arkansas, and all members -- customers who purchase power -- share in the profits, referred to as capital credits. The profit sharing formula and schedule, however, are complicated and differ among coops. Two staff members with Carroll Electric Cooperative Corporation, which provides electricity to 73,000 members in northwest Arkansas and southwest Missouri, walk us through their company's profit sharing management practices.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
