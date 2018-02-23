© 2022 KUAF
Album Helps Songwriter Weather the Storm

Published February 23, 2018 at 1:06 PM CST
John Henry & Friends will celebrate the release of their latest album March 22 at George's Majestic Lounge.

When his mother died, John Henry turned to songwriting to process his grief. The result was the creation of the album When the Storm Comes. A concert to celebrate the release of the album is scheduled for March 22 at George's Majestic Lounge.

Ozarks at Large Stories Music
