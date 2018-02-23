Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Album Helps Songwriter Weather the Storm
Published February 23, 2018 at 1:06 PM CST
John Henry & Friends will celebrate the release of their latest album March 22 at George's Majestic Lounge.
When his mother died,
John Henry turned to songwriting to process his grief. The result was the creation of the album When the Storm Comes. A concert to celebrate the release of the album is scheduled for March 22 at George's Majestic Lounge.
Cellist Matt Haimovitz and pianist Christopher O'Riley take on the "Slavic soul" of Russian music in their latest two-disc release Troika."I think we are…
It's Midnight, I'm Not Famous Yet is the newest album from High Lonesome. Band members say they have developed their sound more since their previous…
Achi is a new, Oklahoma-based band playing a new age style of folk music. The duo recently stopped by our studio to discuss their music and perform for us.
Ozark Folkways in Winslow will host a special Valentine's Day concert, but don't expect all the songs to be sweet, sappy ballads. We talk with three of…
C.J. Boyd is a traveling musician. In fact, as of next month, he will have been constantly touring, more or less, for ten years. And although he performs…