Reclusive Ozarks Commune Operates Under Veil of Violence

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published February 26, 2018 at 11:48 AM CST
shekeenah_kedem__children__1989.jpeg
courtesy Shakeenah Kedem
/
Shakeenah Kedem and her two children, posing in 1989, were family members of Naziryah Monastic Community.

The Purple People have inhabited the reclusive Nahziryah Monastic Community, deep in the Ozarks wilderness of Marion County, for more than 20 years. Led by a self-described mystic who is African American, disciples and family members are required to take strict vows under his “Nazir Order of the Purple Veil.” From the outside, the agrarian commune dotted with purple dwellings appears almost whimsical, but beneath the purple veil, ex-family members say, is a cult of violence.

In our report we say Ary Kedem is now Catholic. He is Christian. We also cite Makeba Kedem-Dubose and Atawraw Kedem-Sislo as step sisters. They share the same father.

 

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
