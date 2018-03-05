Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Remembering Joseph Israel
Published March 5, 2018 at 12:52 PM CST
In 2013, Joseph Israel came to the Carver Center for Public Radio and talked with Antoinette Grajeda and Christina Karnatz. We remember him with his word and music from that visit.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
