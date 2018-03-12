© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Skunk Breeding Season Stinks

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published March 12, 2018 at 1:22 PM CDT
Kimberly Smith stops by a boulder in Mount Sequoyah Woods to talk skunks.

If you step outside your front door and catch a whiff of skunk, it could mean love is in the air. We meet Dr. Kimberly Smith, a Distinguished Professor of Biological Sciences at the University of Arkansas, on Mt. Sequoyah to discuss the intense mating behaviors of common striped skunks. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is conducting a citizen-scientist survey on the presence of increasingly rare spotted skunks in Arkansas.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
