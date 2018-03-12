Skunk Breeding Season Stinks

If you step outside your front door and catch a whiff of skunk, it could mean love is in the air. We meet Dr. Kimberly Smith, a Distinguished Professor of Biological Sciences at the University of Arkansas, on Mt. Sequoyah to discuss the intense mating behaviors of common striped skunks. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is conducting a citizen-scientist survey on the presence of increasingly rare spotted skunks in Arkansas.
