Nearly a Fortnight of Live Music

With spring break around the corner, we take a look at some of the opportunities to see live music during the next couple of weeks.

Thursday Mar. 15

Isayah’s Allstars at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 to 11 p.m.

Notes at Night featuring Serpents of Eden at The Forge (Bentonville) - 6 to 8 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 16



Friday, Mar. 23



The Vox Squadron at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Fett’s Folly at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 24



Polyester Robot at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m. to midnight

Trey Johnson at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 to 9 p.m.

Brewroom Sessions featuring Justin Joslin at Bike Rack Brewing Company (Bentonville)- 7 to 9 p.m., $10 at the door

Sunday, Mar. 25

