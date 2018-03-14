Nearly a Fortnight of Live Music
With spring break around the corner, we take a look at some of the opportunities to see live music during the next couple of weeks.
Thursday Mar. 15
- Isayah’s Allstars at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 to 11 p.m.
- Notes at Night featuring Serpents of Eden at The Forge (Bentonville) - 6 to 8 p.m.
Friday, Mar. 16
- Esc (Escape) Meatsweat, and Ghost Cities at Nomad’s Music Lounge (Fayetteville) - 7:45 to 10:45 p.m.
- Amanda Rey and West Street Blues Band at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 to 11 p.m.
Friday, Mar. 23
- The Vox Squadron at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.
- Fett’s Folly at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 to 10 p.m.
Saturday, Mar. 24
- Polyester Robot at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m. to midnight
- Trey Johnson at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 to 9 p.m.
- Brewroom Sessions featuring Justin Joslin at Bike Rack Brewing Company (Bentonville)- 7 to 9 p.m., $10 at the door
Sunday, Mar. 25
- Sarah Clanton and Gerry Wass at Eureka House Concerts (Eureka Springs) - Meet and greet potluck at 5 p.m., music at 6 p.m.