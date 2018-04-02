© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Search and Rescue K-9s Brush Up on Skills Training

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published April 2, 2018 at 12:32 PM CDT
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Members of the Washington County K-9 Search & Rescue Unit take a break between staged trainings.

A group of service dogs and their owners gather several times each week to learn and practice critical search and rescue skills. The training takes place under the watchful eye of Washington County Search & Rescue Team K-9 Program coordinator, Chris Westminster. We get lost on a training mission near a forested lake to observe how the all-volunteer K-9 team operates.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
