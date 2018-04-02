Search and Rescue K-9s Brush Up on Skills Training

A group of service dogs and their owners gather several times each week to learn and practice critical search and rescue skills. The training takes place under the watchful eye of Washington County Search & Rescue Team K-9 Program coordinator, Chris Westminster. We get lost on a training mission near a forested lake to observe how the all-volunteer K-9 team operates.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.